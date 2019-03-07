Russell Montrose, 91, of Newport, Pa., formerly of Irwin, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 7, 1928, in Westmoreland City, to Harry Amos and Ann (Davis). Russ was a veteran of the Navy, where he proudly served our nation. His deep faith sustained him throughout his life and for many years, he was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin, where he married the love of his life, Sarah "Sally" Boch. Russ worked in sales and enjoyed fishing, playing cards, painting landscapes, the Steelers and watching sports (especially his grandchildren's). His greatest love in life was his family, and he took great joy and pride in their accomplishments. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his four children, Patricia (Glenn) Harshberger, of Newport, Pa., Beverly Montrose, of Forest Hills, Pa., Ken (Debbie) Montrose, of Seven Fields, Pa., and Kirk (Laurie) Montrose, of Dillsburg, Pa.; as well as nine grandchildren, Stephanie Trispagonis (Tom), Andrew Harshberger (Carrie), Elizabeth Watterson (Lucas), Danny Harshberger and Emily Black (Sam), Paige, Kyle, Kirk Jr., and Megan Montrose; and 11 great-grandchildren. Russ will be remembered for his extraordinary kindness, sense of humor and his ability to make you feel loved. Memorial donations can be made to either St. Bernard Catholic Church, 811 Shermans Valley Road, Box 25, New Bloomfield, PA 17068, or Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second St., Irwin, PA 15642. Published in Norwin Star on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary