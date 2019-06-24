Ruth A. (Brunner) Lees, 98, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Mt. Vernon, Ill. She was born March 17, 1921, in West Newton, a daughter of the late Walter and Minnie Louise (Huber) Brunner, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Lees; and siblings, Rosella "Posey" Fulmer and Warren H. Brunner. Ruth graduated from Westmoreland Hospital School of Nursing in 1943 and served in the Army Nursing Corps during World War II as a lieutenant. She worked as a private duty nurse after the war. She was active with her late husband in the 9th Infantry Division Reunion Group and was a Red Cross volunteer for over 45 years. Ruth was a professing Christian and humble follower of Jesus Christ. She demonstrated her faith in daily practical help to those around her. She was a member of a local church wherever she lived. She will be best remembered for her selfless service to others. She is survived by her sons, David E. Lees and his wife, Linda, and William D. Lees and his wife, Debra; her grandchildren, Rebecca (Byron) Jones, Matthew (Lindsay) Lees, Rachel (Fernando) Navarro, and Jessica (Shane) Cox; nine great-grandchildren; also nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Terry Schmelvenbach officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.

Published in Norwin Star from June 24 to July 4, 2019