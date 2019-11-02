|
|
Sally A. Burk, 86, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. She was born Dec. 15, 1932, in North Huntingdon, daughter of the late J. Audley and Ellabell (Buzzard) Miller. Sally was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Jeannette, and enjoyed crafting, baking and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Burk; and daughter, Nancy Burk. She is survived by her son, Robert Burk and his wife, Laura; daughter, Janet Norton and her husband, David; three grandchildren, Megan (JW) Lattimer, Katie (Cody) Frick and Jennifer Norton; and one great-granddaughter, Abigail Lattimer.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at noon Monday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private in Brush Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Pittsburgh Chapter in memory of Sally. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 14, 2019