Sara B. Eichelberger


Sara B. Eichelberger Obituary
Sara B. (Lee) Eichelberger, 77, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 8, 1941, daughter of the late Lawrence and Gladys (Woomer) Lee. Sara was a retired clerical worker, working at several different companies throughout the area. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Louis E. Eichelberger III. Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Louis E. Eichelberger Jr.; a son, Lawrence T. Eichelberger and his wife, Jackie, of Level Green; six grandchildren, Samuel, Daniel, Louis IV, Jeremy, Eric and Emily; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sonnet Kettren and her husband, David, of North Irwin, and Linda Kunkle and her husband, Alan, of Penn Township; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held Wednesday in the funeral home at a time to be announced. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 11, 2019
