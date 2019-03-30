|
Shirley Ann Silvis, 84, a resident of Westmoreland Manor, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was a retired employee of Monsour Medical Center and a member of Word of Life Ministries. She was preceded in death by her husband, David S. Silvis; a daughter, Nancy Lynn Pearl; sisters, Betty Jo, Peggy, and Mary Lynn; and a brother, Raymond Osterling. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Steven) Bashline and Shirley Marie (Travis) Sabolik; her son-in-law, Patrick Pearl; grandsons, Greg and Benjamin Pearl; and nieces and nephews.
There will be no viewing. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements.
Those wishing may make a contribution to the family to assist with funeral expenses. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 11, 2019