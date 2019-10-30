|
Shirley G. (Farrell) Kennedy, 93, of North Irwin, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Transitions Health Care. She was born May 8, 1926, in Carnegie, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred (Henderson) Farrell. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Kennedy; sister, Bonnie Lindquist; and a sister-in-law, Betty DeBellis. She is survived by her sons, Douglas Kennedy and his wife, Andrea, Kenneth Kennedy and Robert Kennedy and his wife, Lynn; grandchildren, Sean (Kristen), Meagan, Scott (Alecia), Stacy (Jonathan), Jenna (Brady) and Daniel (Alyssa); great-grandchildren, Sydney, Parker, Kennedy, Kaden, Charlie and Henry; and two stepgrandchildren, Justin and Taylor. Her dearly beloved granddaughter was her best friend and companion in the years she spent in North Irwin.
At Shirley's request, there will be no viewing or services. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.
If desired, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Family Hospice, 310 Fisk St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, 2019