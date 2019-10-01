Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Sophia A. Daily


1924 - 2019
Sophia A. Daily Obituary
Sophia A. Daily, 95, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio. She was born May 15, 1924, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Casmir and Mary Kruzek Wieliczko. Sophia was a former member of St. Agnes Church, where she was a Christian Mother, prior to relocating to New Port Richey, Fla. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland E. Daily; brothers, John, Edward, Frank and Stanley Welesko; and sister, Helen M. Joseph. She is survived by two sons, David R. Daily and his wife, Karen, and Dennis R. Daily and his wife, Brenda; daughter, Diane D. Bahno and her husband, Anthony; brother, Joseph Welesko; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A 10 a.m. funeral service will follow. Entombment will be in Westmoreland Memorial Park.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 10, 2019
