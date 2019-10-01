|
Sophia A. Daily, 95, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio. She was born May 15, 1924, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Casmir and Mary Kruzek Wieliczko. Sophia was a former member of St. Agnes Church, where she was a Christian Mother, prior to relocating to New Port Richey, Fla. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland E. Daily; brothers, John, Edward, Frank and Stanley Welesko; and sister, Helen M. Joseph. She is survived by two sons, David R. Daily and his wife, Karen, and Dennis R. Daily and his wife, Brenda; daughter, Diane D. Bahno and her husband, Anthony; brother, Joseph Welesko; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A 10 a.m. funeral service will follow. Entombment will be in Westmoreland Memorial Park.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 10, 2019