Sophie Andrejkanic, 93, formerly of White Oak, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was born April 28, 1926, in White Oak, a daughter of the late George and Anna Kitz. Sophie was a member of AARP Versailles Chapter 9211, St. Robert Bellarmine Church and former member of the Wilmerding YMCA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Andrejkanic; sons-in-law, John Kostik and Robert L. Brown; brother, John Kitz; and sister, Annette Hoffman. She is survived by her daughters, Jane Kostik and Carol Brown; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Linderman, Carrie (John) Page, Janet Landry and Robert M. Brown; great-grandchildren, Ava, Ethan, Joshua, Jacob, Jenna, Zachary, Tyler, Robert and Michael; great-great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Agnes Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 30, 2020