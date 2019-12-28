|
Stanley Thomas Jr., 87, of Jeannette, formerly of Chalfant Borough, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. He was born June 18, 1932, in East Pittsburgh, a son of the late Stanley and Mary (Wirbilia) Thomas. Prior to his retirement, Stanley was employed by Hammill Manufacturing Co. as a cleaning, packing and shipping clerk and enjoyed crafting, doing yard work and his love of Polka music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Simone Thomas; and siblings, Henry Thomas, Marie Beres, Stella Suznick, Constance Frowen, Genevieve Beck and Richard Thomas. He is survived by his sister, Loretta Lyons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Interment will be private in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020