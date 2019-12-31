|
Stephanie Lynne Crowe, 34, of Manor, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Pittsburgh. She was born June 2, 1985, in Monroeville, a daughter of Earl P. and Betty J. (Swope) Crowe. Stephanie was employed in the sales department for Crowe's Cookies and Crackers of Manor. She was an avid Pittsburgh Sports fan and a free spirit. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Sarah Spreckic and her husband, Igor, of South Park; paternal grandmother, Betty J. Swope, of North Huntingdon; aunts and uncles, Eric Crowe and his wife, Sue, Natalie Crowe Kelly, Nanette Bannias and her husband, John, Mary Craft and her husband, Edward Crowe, Clint, Darla Sperouto and her husband, Armand, and Charles Swope and his wife, Marjorie; several cousins; and her pet cat, Speed Bump.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020