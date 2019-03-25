Stephen C. Bill, 91, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Forbes Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 28, 1928, in McKeesport, a son of the late Steve and Evelyn Bill. Prior to his retirement, Stephen was employed by Teledyne Firth Sterling. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Navy as a Seabee, a member of Beulah Park Methodist Church, and he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Hennessey Bill; and a sister, Virginia Puskeric. He is survived by a son, Brian Bill (Melissa); three daughters, Stephanie Miller, Paula Mercalde (William), and Marcella Duke (Jay); one brother, Walter Bill (Marjorie); five grandchildren, Steven (Andrea), Craig (Amy), Justin (Nancy), Derrick (Aish), and Jacob; and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place in Jefferson Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to a military . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Norwin Star from Mar. 25 to Apr. 4, 2019