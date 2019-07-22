Steve G. Gasparovic, 95, of Ardara, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born Feb. 1, 1924, in McKeesport, a son of the late Mark and Mary (Blazik) Gasparovic. Steve was a longtime member of Ardara United Presbyterian Church, a proud World War II Air Force veteran, and prior to retirement, he worked as a crane operator at Josh Steel Co., Braddock. He was member of American Legion Post 359, Irwin, and VFW Post 5008, Braddock. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Futscher) Gasparovic; his daughters, Judy Burnett and Jane Fate; his son, Frank Gasparovic; his sisters, Mary Suchfiel and Sophie Kobularik; his son-in-law, Charles Welker; and his brothers, Mark, Joseph, John, Jim, and Frank Gasparovic. He is survived by his children, Linda Welker, of Murrysville, JoAnn (Larry) Turner, Lisa Gasparovic, and Lori (Bruce) Ihrig, all of North Huntingdon; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Glenn Meyers officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Ardara United Presbyterian Church, 3380 Nehrig Hill Road, Ardara, PA 15615. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com. Published in Norwin Star from July 22 to Aug. 1, 2019