Suzanna (Adam) Miller, 86, of Irwin, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Golden Heights, Irwin. She was born June 18, 1933, in East Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Durocik) Adam. She was a retired secretary for Westinghouse and a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the WELCA. She was a wonderful baker and cook. She enjoyed wintering in Florida with her husband for many years and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and neighbor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, the Rev. John Adam, Anna Adam, and Mary Ann Hredzak. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lloyd Paul Miller; her children, Daniel P. (Joell) Miller, Paula (Tony) DeLuise, and Diane Ozegovich, all of North Huntingdon; her grandchildren, Danine Miller (Ryan Temoshenka), Faith (Eric) Attanucci, Anna (Corey) Read, Amanda DeLuise, Rachel Ozegovich, Adam Ozegovich, Daniel Brotz, and Abigale Brotz; a brother Michael Adam; sister-in-law, Dorothy Adam; also, numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Sarah Lee-Faulkner officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Golden Heights and AHN [email protected] hospice for all the kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 14, 2019