Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Ward Jr.


1949 - 06
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Ward Jr. Obituary
Thomas A. Ward Jr., 70, of Trafford, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. He was born June 12, 1949, in Greensburg, the son of the late Thomas A. Sr. and Alberta (Lee) Ward and was also preceded in death by his sister, Laverne Levendosky. Tom was retired from Value Added Processing, East Pittsburgh, and a member of Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Tom had served in the Navy Reserves. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn M. (Myers) Ward; his children, Kerri L. Worley, of Trafford, and Thomas A. Ward III and his wife, Jennifer, of Ligonier; his grandchildren, Jillian A. Worley (fiance, Robert Beach) and Rhian Robert Ward; also his great-grandchildren, Ella Marie Worley and Andrew Beach.
At Tom's request, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 3380 Nehrig Hill Road, Ardara, PA 15615, with Pastor Glenn Meyers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Tom's name to Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.