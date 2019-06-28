Thomas Eugene Wolfe, 77, died Monday, June 24, 2019, due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease at Waldon's View. He was born March 8, 1942, in LaPorte, Ind., the son of the late Eugene D. and Alice Conroy Wolfe. He grew up in New Kensington, and spend his adult life in North Huntingdon and Mercer, Pa. Tom graduated from Norwin High School, class of 1961. Following graduation, he became a carpenter apprentice with Local 333. After becoming a journeyman carpenter, he furthered his education at Penn State McKeesport, and became a construction superintendent with Dick Corp. Tom had a special way with people. He was a great teacher and mentor to his coworkers. His unique ability to make others feel valued, coupled with his tremendous understanding of all areas of construction, led to some amazing results within his profession. He ended up supervising large infrastructure construction projects all over the United States, with kindness and humility always being the center of his leadership. As strong as he was on a construction site, Tom was even more amazing with his family and friends. He loved to tell funny stories and joke around with his loved ones. He particularly loved to see the reaction that folks would have when he would share a good yarn with them. He just loved to make people laugh and be comfortable in their own skin. When he would see someone giggling from one of his stories, he would just light up the room with laughter. Tom was a very active man and loved the outdoors. He was always outside doing a project around his house, farm or camp on the Allegheny River. If he was not building or repairing something, his time was spent with his family and friends on the river boating, tubing, waterskiing and fishing. He just loved to drive his boat and see who he could knock off of the tubes or skis. He was just always laughing, smiling and filled with boundless energy. He also loved to hike, hunt, golf and buy gadgets on infomercials that would help him to improve his results when participating in the activities that he loved. (He ended up having a small shed filled with banjo minnows, pocket fishing rods, deer calls, putting devices, etc.) If you ever needed anything, it could probably be found in that shed, still in the box! Quite simply said, Tom was a truly wonderful man! He was bright, hard-working, kind, funny and amazingly forgiving! He was everything that you could ever dream of for a grandfather, father, husband, brother and friend! He will be deeply missed by all of us on earth and those in heaven will be richly rewarded with his presence! In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Eilene Mattis and Alice Jean Festa. He is survived by daughters, Kimberly Brough (Ken) and Tammy Fleming (Chris); grandchildren, Chad Brough (Bethany) Clay Brough and fiancee, Alyssa, Sydney and Luke Fleming; great-granddaughter, Brynlee Brough (born on the day of Tom's passing); sister, Mary Ellen Stecko (Denny); ex-wife and friend, Kay Wolfe; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at OTT FUNERAL HOME, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Norwin Christian Church, 9610 Barnes Lake Road, Irwin. Everyone please go directly to the church.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Monarch Hospice and the wonderful care provided by their nurse, Nancy Fawcett. She worked around the clock to support Tom during his passing to glory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com. Published in Norwin Star from June 28 to July 4, 2019