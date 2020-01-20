|
Thomas H. Spahr, 74, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home. He was born May 23, 1945, in Greensburg, a son of the late Charles and Alice Herold Spahr. Tom was the store manager of Miller Feed Store in Irwin for many years. He was the past president of the Norwin Lions Club, 11th Armored Cavalry Association, Norwin Post 781 and a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the Army. He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Miller. He is survived by his wife, Donna Dunkle Spahr; one daughter, Maryah Spahr; one sister, Bonnie Koury; brother-in-law, Bill Miller; sister-in-law, Susan Dunkle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 30, 2020