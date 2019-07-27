|
Thomas I. Agnew, 85, of Irwin, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 1, 1933, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Norman and Mary (Mizer) Agnew. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner of ComTrol Inc., in Irwin. Tom loved history and was a longtime member of the Norwin Historical Society. He was a board member of the Norwin Library for more than 50 years and was an honorary lifetime member of the Norwin Rotary. After graduating from Carnegie Tech in Pittsburgh with a doctorate in electrical engineering, Tom worked for his father at Femco in Irwin. He then started his business, ComTrol, in the basement of his home. Tom was a devoted Pap and never missed any of his grandsons' events or games. He loved to play the bagpipes and Tom served as a Lieutenant in the Army. He was the husband of the late Joanne Agnew; father of Jody Schmitt and her husband, Daniel, of Hempfield; grandfather of Ryan and Tanner Schmitt; brother of Jane Eye, of West Virginia, Joanne Barclay, of Alabama, and Jeanne Klein, of Chambersburg; and several nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you to our caregiver, Kelly DiLorenzo. We are forever grateful for her hutzpah.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday in Immaculate Conception Church. Please go directly to church. Private interment will take place in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Norwin Public Library, 100 Caruthers Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15642, or to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from July 27 to Aug. 8, 2019