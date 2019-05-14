Home

Thomas J. Svoboda


Thomas J. Svoboda Obituary
Thomas J. Svoboda, 72, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, in the Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born March 20, 1947, a son of the late Joseph S. and Sara (Nemitz) Svoboda. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a bricklayer most recently for William Greenawalt Masonry, of Irwin. Tom had a passion for vintage autos and had two classic trucks and could be often be seen at area car cruises. He had an appreciation for the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Lynn (Howell) Svoboda; a daughter, Denise Robertson and her husband, Scott, of North Huntingdon; and several cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, PO Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from May 14 to May 23, 2019
