Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Guzewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas N. Guzewicz


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas N. Guzewicz Obituary
Thomas N. Guzewicz, 37, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born March 28, 1982, in Jeannette, son of Duane and Sherry Guzewicz and Theresa Corona. Tom was a laborer for J H Water Inc. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard Guzewicz. He is survived by his paternal grandmother, Lorraine Guzewicz; daughter, Anika; brothers, Daniel and David; sisters, Anna, Stacy and Tabatha; aunt, Yvette (Steve) Bugajski; uncle, Roger (Debbie) Guzewicz; and nieces and nephews, Brandon, Taryn and Mackenzie.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from July 22 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now