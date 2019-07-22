|
|
Thomas N. Guzewicz, 37, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born March 28, 1982, in Jeannette, son of Duane and Sherry Guzewicz and Theresa Corona. Tom was a laborer for J H Water Inc. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard Guzewicz. He is survived by his paternal grandmother, Lorraine Guzewicz; daughter, Anika; brothers, Daniel and David; sisters, Anna, Stacy and Tabatha; aunt, Yvette (Steve) Bugajski; uncle, Roger (Debbie) Guzewicz; and nieces and nephews, Brandon, Taryn and Mackenzie.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from July 22 to Aug. 1, 2019