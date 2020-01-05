|
Thomas S. Vozar, 91, of Pikesville, Md., formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. He was born Feb. 21, 1928, in East Pittsburgh, son of the late John and Susan (Smriga) Vozar. Prior to his retirement, Tom installed flooring for Franklin Interiors, and was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 1759. He was a veteran of the Army having served in Germany post-World War II, and a member of St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann (Garancsi) Vozar. He is survived by his daughters, Debi Kiska and her husband, William and Tami Greenwalt and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Justin (Jessica) Kiska and Trey (Jaimie) Kiska; and great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Tucker.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, North Huntingdon. Please go directly to the church. Entombment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2020