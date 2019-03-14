|
|
Thomas S. "T-Bone" Welsh, 61, of North Versailles, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late John P. and Anna Mae (Anawalt) Welsh. He was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas Welsh; and brothers, John "Jackie" Welsh and William "Boz" Welsh. He is survived by loving sister, Jodi (Nick) Glova; grandson, Nikolai Welsh; and ex-wife Rene, with whom he maintained a close friendship.
Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412.823.4054.
www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Norwin Star on Mar. 14, 2019