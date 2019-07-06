Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Timothy C. Smith Obituary
Timothy C. Smith, 62, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born May 25, 1957, in Pittsburgh, a son of Susan (Harkins) Smith, of North Huntingdon, and the late William J. Smith. He was employed as a warehouse supervisor for Ryan Moving and Storage, formerly of North Huntingdon. He was a member of the Italian Miners Society, in Hahntown. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bridget Smith. Timothy is also survived by five brothers and a sister, William Smith Jr., of North Huntingdon, Erin Smith, of North Huntingdon, Patrick Smith and his wife, Melissa, of Sewickley Township, Shawn Smith, of North Huntingdon, and Devlin Smith and his wife, Casey, of North Huntingdon; nieces, Lindsay Hornicak and husband, Christopher, Shyla, Kylin, and Kinsley Smith; and numerous cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CPADSAG (Central PA Down Syndrome Awareness Group), 175 Briarwood Lane, Carlisle, PA 17015. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from July 6 to July 18, 2019
