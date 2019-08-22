|
Warren O. Gunderman, 86, of North Huntingdon, passed peacefully away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia (Slobodnjak) Gunderman; his son, Warren P. (Margaret) Gunderman, and daughter, Dawn (Fred) Buterbaugh; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Warren was preceded in death by all his siblings.
Published in Norwin Star on Aug. 22, 2019