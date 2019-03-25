Wayne A. Sambuco, 58, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home. He was born June 25, 1960, in Pittsburgh, a son of Barbara (Rose) Sambuco, of North Huntingdon, and the late Virgil Sambuco. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a salesman for a moving company. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, in North Huntingdon. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (DeCario) Sambuco. Also surviving are two children, Dominique Sambuco and Bruno Sambuco; two sisters, Jodie (Curtis) Ross and Gina (Joe Kovac) Sambuco; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no viewing. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday celebrated in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Please go directly to church. Entombment will be private.

