Wilbert Clarence Francis Xavier "Cal" Nehilla the First passed away in his sleep Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the age of 92. Cal was a resident of North Huntingdon for the past 40 years. He was born Jan. 10, 1927, in Braddock to Helen Onderko and Joseph Nehilla. Cal grew up in Braddock and after marrying his wife, Mary Louise, moved to Forest Hills, where they raised their family. As a young man, he attended Robert Morris College, served in the Korean War, worked at the foundry of Atchison, and then became the owner of the former Fifth Avenue Tavern in Braddock until he retired. He is survived by his sister, Alice Wagner and daughters Sharon Sacramento and Cynthia Weber. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary Louise; his son, Mark; and daughter, Michelle. His close family members will miss him greatly, which include son-in-law Tony Sacramento; and grandchildren Lisa O'Malley, Neal, Dean and Anthony Sacramento, Brady Porter, and Casey Weber. Grandchildren's spouses are Casey O'Malley, Dawn, Katie and Kate Sacramento, and Dave Porter. Great-grandchildren are Aydan and Nolan O'Malley, Rocco and Roman Sacramento and Mila Sacramento. Cal enjoyed traveling the world, dining out and sneaking a beer. He was an avid dog lover, and his precious Sammy and Izzy miss him. Love you, Dad! You were the best and will be missed!!
A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054.
Published in Norwin Star from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19, 2019