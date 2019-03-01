William E. Marsh, 74, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. He was born April 5, 1944, in McKeesport, a son of the late John and Elizabeth "Betty" (Lessa) Marsh, and was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Danielson. Bill was an Air Force veteran and a retired employee of Beckwith Machinery Co., Murrysville. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Irwin, East McKeesport Lodge 765, F. and A.M., and Irwin Country Club. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Jane (George) Marsh; his daughter, Debbie Polczynski and her husband, Drew, of North Huntingdon; his granddaughters, Magen and Mara Polczynski; siblings, David J. Marsh and his wife, Cheryl, and Deanna Plecko and her husband, Stephen; brothers- and sister-in-law, John Danielson, and Debbie and Tom Kennell; also, nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, with Dr. Ronald H. Wakeman officiating. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.

