William Ottavian, 91, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Transitions Healthcare, North Huntingdon. He was born Jan. 22, 1928, in Turtle Creek, the son of the late Nicholas and Rose (Merlino) Ottavian. William was a retired employee of Cochran of Monroeville and was a proud veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Air Force. William was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ, of Glassport, and the American Legion Post No. 472, of Manor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Ottavian; and two sisters, Nina Aiello and Evelyn Crystal. Surviving are his wife of nearly 67 years, Linda (Pape) Ottavian; two daughters, Kimberly Cuomo and her husband, Samuel, of West Newton, and Karen Bickerstaff and her husband, Melvin "Bo," of Herminie; and three grandchildren, Justin William (Tabitha) Cuomo, Brent William Bickerstaff, and Leah Lynn Pavlovic.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Samuel Cuomo, his son-in-law, officiating. Interment will follow in Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville.
Published in Norwin Star from Sept. 22 to Oct. 3, 2019