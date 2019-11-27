Home

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Alfred V. Papa Jr. Obituary
Alfred V. "Butch" Papa Jr., 73, of Penn Hills, originally of New Castle, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of nearly 36 years to Monica Papa; loving father of Vincent J. Papa, Laura (Jim) Gresock and Joseph (Michael) Papa; brother of Richard (Kathy) Papa, Mary Ann (Robert) Reiter, Charles, Robert, Gregory and Susan; and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Alfred V. Sr. and Susan P. Papa; son-in-law of Joan Gallagher; brother-in-law of Marianne (Ronald) Namachar; and companion of dogs, Ben, Ralphie and Rocky. He was a graduate of Shenango High School, the University of Akron and the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania. He was assistant secretary of commerce of PA; delegate to UN World Food Conference, Rome, 1974; senior manager in planning at Day and Zimmerman; and partner at Comprehensive Assurance for 25 years. He also was chairman of the Penn Hills Planning Commission for 19 years and president of Penn Hills Rotary in 1999.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Poverty Law Center, www.splcenter.org. and/or Western PA Conservancy, www.waterlandlife.org.
Published in Penn Hills from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, 2019
