|
|
Anthony F. Geffel, 92, of Penn Hills, died Friday, April 12, 2019. He was the husband of the late Madeline "Mickey"; beloved father of Ralph (Denise) Geffel, of Penn Hills, Don (Lois) Geffel, of Washington Township, and Barbara Geffel, of Penn Hills; grandfather of Gary (Daneen) Antonucci, Christopher (Sophia) Antonucci, Daniel Geffel, Dyanna (Billy) Clark, Melanie (Ryan) Blosser, Michael (Danielle) Geffel and Sarah Geffel; great-grandfather of 13; brother of the late Nicholas Geffel; and son of the late Gabe and Laura. He was a 1945 graduate from Central Catholic High School, retired from Mine Safety Appliances after 35 years and was a veteran in the Navy during World War II.
Friends were received Monday, April 15, with a blessing service following, at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills.
Published in Penn Hills on Apr. 25, 2019