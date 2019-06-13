Home

Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
Barbara A. O'Donnell Obituary
Barbara Ann (Kenney) O'Donnell, 88, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul T. O'Donnell; loving mother of William (K.C.) O'Donnell, Patricia (Robert Jr.) Whitaker, Debra O'Donnell, Timothy (Christine) O'Donnell, Daniel (Linda) O'Donnell and Dr. David (Brenda) O'Donnell; grandmother of Leigh (Owen), Christine, Rebecca, Matthew (Maggie), Christopher, Emily (Owen), Robert III (Haley), Scott, Caitlin, Andrew, Jacob, Nicholas, Melina, Nathan, Lucas, Mark and Bryson; great-grandmother of Georgia, Annie, Nolan, Quinn, Hudson and Taran; sister of the late Albert Kenney; sister-in-law of Patricia Kenney; also survived by nieces, nephews and her beloved dog, Wesley. Our beloved Barbara Ann O'Donnell, a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother "Gigi," has gone home to be with her precious Lord and Savior. She will be missed by countless people touched by her bold faith in Jesus and her heart to minister to everyone she came in contact with. She spent her life counseling others in theotherapy, in prisons and in her home, to find wholeness and forgiveness.We will miss her beautiful soul, but we rejoice that she is peacefully in her true home. Friends were received Sunday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239, where a funeral service was held Monday. Interment will follow in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the O'Donnell and Whitaker families suggest memorial contributions to the free health clinic SIHCC. Please mark on checks "Donation in memory of Barbara O'Donnell." Mail to: SIHCC, 4561 Old William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146, or donate online at http://sheepincclinic.org/. Click on "make a difference" for donate button.
Published in Penn Hills on June 13, 2019
