Charles W. "Charlie" McKissick Jr., 82, of Penn Hills, died Friday, March 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Warren and Louise McKissick, and sisters, Judy (the late Robert) Bibey and Bonnie Rochez. He was brother-in-law of John Rochez; uncle of Laurie (Michael) Rhoades, Vickie (Anthony) Palyszeski and Rebecca (Joseph) Mator; and great-uncle to Sean, Eric, Luke, Billy, Anthony, Zachary and Belle. Charlie will be remembered as a people person and was able to connect with many through his various jobs, including working as a manager at Stop-N-Go and 7-Eleven, as a catering chef at CMU food services, and in more recent years, at Rite Aid in Penn Hills.
Friends were received at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Interment was in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Penn Hills on Apr. 4, 2019