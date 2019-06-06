Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Chris A. Cigler Obituary
Chris Ann Cigler, 65, of Penn Hills, formerly of Lower Burrell, died Monday, June 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Gary G.; mother of Kristin (David) Lydic and Bryan Cigler; grandmother of Kylee, David and Logan; sister of Dave (Sharon) Wagner, Terri (Billy) Key, Kevin Wagner and Dawn (Bill) Caldwell; and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Chris was a high school graduate from Lower Burrell.
Friends will be received from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills.
Published in Penn Hills from June 6 to June 13, 2019
