Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Daved Tapper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daved C. Tapper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daved C. Tapper Obituary
David C. Tapper, 70, of Plum, formerly of Penn Hills, died unexpectedly Friday, June 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 41 years to Judith Tapper; father of Tracey (Steven) Ruby and Brian Tapper; grandfather of Max Ruby; son of John and the late Julia Tapper; and brother of Charles (Beth) Tapper. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed fishing, going to the beach and working in the yard.
Friends were received at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills.
Published in Penn Hills on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now