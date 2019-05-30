"Officer" Francis P. Ferragonio Jr., loving husband father, passed away at age 64 Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Fran was born Nov. 15, 1954, in Pittsburgh, to Francis and Madeline (Scuro) Ferragonio. He graduated from Plum High School in 1973 and went on to obtain his bachelor's in admin. of justice from the University of Pittsburgh. Later on, Fran went back to school at Point Park University to obtain a second bachelor's in secondary education of social studies. Fran married the apple of his eye, Patricia (Patty) Barbarino, Nov. 11, 1989, and then went on to raise two daughters, Lauren and Sarah. Officer Fran served the Penn Hills Community as a police officer for 25 years (Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91), and a history teacher at Linton Middle School for seven years. Fran wore many hats throughout his life and put his heart into everything he did; paper boy, Community Market, police officer, teacher, hypnotist, driving instructor, tax collector and family man. Anyone that knew Fran knew how proud he was of his family, especially his two daughters, Lauren and Sarah. Fran loved collecting Snoopy and Jiminy Cricket memorabilia, spending time with his family, learning new hobbies like ventriloquism, and helping others. To know Fran was to love him, and you never left his company without being a little bit happier and a little bit wiser. Fran was preceded in death by his father, Fran Sr., mother, Madeline (Mal), and father-in-law, Orazio (Orrie). He is survived by his wife, Patty, his two daughters, Lauren and Sarah, his brother, Anthony (wife Kathy), sister, Annette, and an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, siblings-in-law and friends who he treated like family.

Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church. Fraternal Order of Police service will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Donations in Fran's memory may be made to Penn Hills Monument Fund c/o S&T Bank, 12262 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Published in Penn Hills from May 30 to June 6, 2019