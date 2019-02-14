Gaylord Ross Larsen, 80, of Sewickley, formerly of Pocono Manor, Pa., and Jackson, Minn., passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 18, 1938, in Jackson, Minn., to the late Sydney M. and Bernice (Seger) Larsen. He married, his high school sweetheart, Ruth Ann (Waswo) Larsen, on May 27, 1961. They had three wonderful children, Douglas Larsen (Katie), of Sewickley, Molly Larsen Carpenter (Bill), of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., and Christopher A. Larsen (Bethany), of Peekskill; and five cherished grandchildren, Abby, Riley and Sydney Larsen, and Lucy and Elly Carpenter. Gaylord was retired as manager of Harvest States Cooperative Transportation. He was a 1956 graduate of Jackson (Minn.) High School, attended Dunwoody Institute and the University of Minnesota. He had a passion for golf, biking and cross country skiing, and relished time at the beach in the company of family. He was also a skilled woodworker and constructed furniture and did extensive home renovations. He was involved in numerous mission trips with youth groups with Valley Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and deacon. He also loved sports, following the Minnesota Vikings and University of Minnesota Gophers, as well as attending many of his grandchildren's sporting events, from basketball to tennis and lacrosse, regardless of where they were held. His life touched many people and he will be greatly missed.

Please join us as we celebrate his life at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 414 Grant St., Sewickley, PA 15143, with the Rev. Kevin Long officiating. Arrangements by Copeland's.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his name to his church.