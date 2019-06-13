Georgia Ann Arturo (aka GG, Georgie), 87, of Butler, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Rosebrook in Sarver. Georgia was the daughter of the late Emile and Agnes (Dreisbach) Tobbe. She was born Oct. 4, 1931, and raised on Applegate Lane in Buechel, Ky. When she was 16, her family moved to a farm – soon to be known as the Tobbe Farm – on Manslick Road in Louisville, Ky. She became a longtime member of St. Rita's Church. Georgia graduated valedictorian from Fern Creek High School and went on to work as a civilian at Fort Knox where she met the love of her life, Lou. After their marriage, the couple moved to Pittsburgh to start their family. There, Georgia volunteered much of her time to her church, school and politics. Several years later, she moved to Butler, where she spent the last 30-plus years of her life. Georgia was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. She also belonged to the St. Peter Church choir. Her love for music was surpassed only by her love for people; she was a kind soul who always put others ahead of herself. Georgia is survived by her five children, Kathy Armstrong (Dennis), of Butler, Bob Arturo (Cindy Jo), of Butler, Lawrence Arturo (Zeena), of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., Patty Tierney (Tim), of Mocksville, N.C., and Susan Henshaw (Ron), of Butler. She also leaves behind one sister, Dorothy Pinotti, of Louisville, Ky.; her nine grandchildren, Michael and Rebecca Arturo, Ian, Dakota and Dylan Arturo, Bridgett and April Tierney, and Brandon (Mindy) and Cory Henshaw; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved equally and with all of her heart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis John Arturo, who passed away in 1985; and two brothers, Rudy and Jim Tobbe.

Friends were received at MARTIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 429 Center Ave., Butler. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler. Private burial took place at Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be sent to St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY, 40219; or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Pittsburgh Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Thanks to all who have been a part of her eternal journey. www.martinfh.net. Published in Penn Hills on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary