Jane L. Manos

Jane L. Manos Obituary
Jane L. Manos, 88, of Penn Hills, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late James T. Manos; loving mother of James T. Jr. (Faith), of Utica, Pa., and Sheryl J., of Plum; grandmother of Neil, Heidi, Amber and Gregory; and great-grandmother of Natalia, Willow, Pike, Warner, Sarah, Samantha and Jack James. She also leaves nieces, nephews, many friends and a great church family. For 61 years, she was a member of her beloved little church in the village, United Presbyterian Church of Universal. Jane was an elder, deacon, a Sunday school and Bible school teacher and always a loyal member of the Presbyterian Women.
Friends were received at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road at Universal Road, Penn Hills. No flowers please. Contributions may be made to her church, 2545 Main St., Pittsburgh, PA 15235, where a funeral was held. Her Final resting place is at Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Penn Hills on Oct. 31, 2019
