Jean Anne Carlin, 84, of Penn Hills, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John and Eleanor Crothers; beloved mother of Patty (Ken) Stancliffe Sr., Mary Christine Carlin, Gregory L. (Michelle) Carlin and Beth (Joe Evitts) Oravetz; grandmother of Aaron (Olivia), Stephanie (Ethan), Jacob (Lisa) and Gio; great-grandmother of Sophia; cousin of Leanne DeFino.
Friends were received Tuesday with a blessing service following, at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Audubon Society.
Published in Penn Hills on May 16, 2019