|
|
Josephine E. Michaux-Smith, 69, of Penn Hills, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of James A. Michaux-Smith; loving mother of Stephen (Diana) Michaux-Smith and Lisa (Walter Matuszak) Michaux-Smith; grandmother of Ivy Michaux-Smith; sister of Margaret Conte, Jessica McKinley, Jennifer Michaux, Joseph Michaux, Aimee Bergamasco, Robert Michaux, Richard Michaux, Candace Williams, Germaine Wells, Peter McCormick, Kate McCormick, Dennis McCormick and the late Susan Bametzreider and Francis Michaux; and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph E. Michaux; mother, Helen (Ambler); and stepmother, Marjorie (McCormick). Josie was a 1968 graduate from Sacred Heart High School and 1971 graduate of West Penn Hospital of Nursing. She retired after a 40 year nursing career.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Susanna Church, where she was an active member.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Susanna Church, 200 Stotler Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.
Published in Penn Hills from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019