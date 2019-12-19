|
Julia C. Hufnagel, 91, of Penn Hills, formerly of Tarentum, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. She was the mother of William (Sandra) Null and Sharon (Michael) Bateman, grandmother of two, great-grandmother of three, great-great-grandmother of four and sister of Viola Bibza. She was preceded in death by two brothers and six sisters. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. After graduating from nursing school at the age of 40, Julia worked as a licensed practical nurse at Allegheny General Hospital and St. John Psychiatric Unit.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.
Published in Penn Hills from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019