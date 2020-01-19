Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Gloss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy A. Gloss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy A. Gloss Obituary
Kathy A. Gloss, 65, of Verona, formerly of Plum, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Lonn C.; loving mother of Heather (Matt) Myers and Holly (James) Makin; grandmother of Ian, Kate and Lily; sister of Nancy (Joe) O'Leath, Bill (Katie) Hunter, Betty (Jeff) Harris and the late John Thomas; daughter of the late William and Hattie Hunter; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Kathy graduated from Plum Senior High School and Connelly Nursing School. She retired from the Plum Post Office after 30 years, and from Plum Borough as a school nurse.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD. 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Institute of Pittsburgh.
Published in Penn Hills from Jan. 19 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -