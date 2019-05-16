|
|
Michael L. Pope, 73, of Penn Hills, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Rhonda B.; loving father of Geoffrey (Sarah Kimmerling) Pope, Alyson (Brendan) Malloy and Lauren (John) Fitzroy; grandfather of Samantha Pope and Ellie Pope; brother of Lois (David) Reed, Sandra (the late Herbert) Short, Darnell "Jeff" (Deborah) Pope, Gale (Harrison) Strozier and the late Clifton D. Pope, Beverly Holliman and Dennis Pope; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton B. and Erma L. (Stockton) Pope.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 17, at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Zion Lutheran Church. Everyone please meet at church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church 11609 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.
Published in Penn Hills on May 16, 2019