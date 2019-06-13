|
Monna "June" Coleman, 80 of Penn Arbors, in Penn Hills, passed peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was the loving mother of Bruce T. (Darlene) Coleman, Kimberly Lee (Mike) Gregory and Roger (Janet) Coleman; beloved grandmother of 10; and caring great-grandmother of 16. June is also survived by four sisters and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Naomi Ramsey; and son, Tracy Coleman. June lived in Turtle Creek for 50 years, then moved to Oakland, where she lived for 15 years. She worked as a manager at Giant Eagle flower department until her retirement. June enjoyed working with and arranging flowers and growing plants. She loved her Penn Hills Bible study and her Brethren of Oakland Fellowship.
Friends were received Sunday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-1950, where a funeral service immediately followed. Interment was private.
Published in Penn Hills on June 13, 2019