Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for Monna Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monna Coleman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Monna Coleman Obituary
Monna "June" Coleman, 80 of Penn Arbors, in Penn Hills, passed peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was the loving mother of Bruce T. (Darlene) Coleman, Kimberly Lee (Mike) Gregory and Roger (Janet) Coleman; beloved grandmother of 10; and caring great-grandmother of 16. June is also survived by four sisters and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Naomi Ramsey; and son, Tracy Coleman. June lived in Turtle Creek for 50 years, then moved to Oakland, where she lived for 15 years. She worked as a manager at Giant Eagle flower department until her retirement. June enjoyed working with and arranging flowers and growing plants. She loved her Penn Hills Bible study and her Brethren of Oakland Fellowship.
Friends were received Sunday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-1950, where a funeral service immediately followed. Interment was private.
www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Penn Hills on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now