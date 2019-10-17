|
Murray G. Novak, 74, of Universal, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen C.; father of Kevin (Beth) Novak and Todd (Rena) Novak; grandfather of Kyle, Kaitlyn, Diana and Lauren; brother of the late Lilli Eppinger; and uncle of David (Michele) and Stacy (Erin) Eppinger. Murray retired from Penn Hills School District.
Friends were received Friday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a service was held Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Universal Presbyterian Church.
Published in Penn Hills on Oct. 17, 2019