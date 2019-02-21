Home

Richard Miller Obituary
Richard Miller, 68, of Penn Hills, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Carol Miller; loving father of Mike and Amy; grandfather of Jeremiah; and uncle of Amanda. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Barbara; and his brother, Joe Miller. Richard retired from Jendoco Construction and was an Army veteran during Vietnam.
Friends were received Saturday, followed by a funeral service, at at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road at Universal Road, Penn Hills.
Published in Penn Hills on Feb. 21, 2019
