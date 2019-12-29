|
Robert I. Miller, 90, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at home. He was born July 2, 1929, in Boyertown, Pa., to William Foll Miller and Florence Richard Miller. He graduated from Boyertown High School in 1947 and was Class Salutatorian. He completed a BS in chemical engineering in 1952 at The Pennsylvania State University, where he belonged to several honors societies (Tau Beta Pi, Phi Eta Sigma, Skull and Bones) and Alpha Chi Sigma fraternity. In 1965, he graduated with a master's in mechanical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. Robert was in the Navy from 1952-1955 and served as a lieutenant on the USS Wrangell (AE-12), Ammunition Ship, as a navigator, legal officer, cryptographic officer, Service US 6th fleet. He worked at Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory from 1955-1991 in engineering and management positions, designing and testing nuclear reactors for the Navy, and was awarded six patent disclosures. He was Penn Hills school director from 1965-1991 and a director at Allegheny Intermediate Unit from 1976-86, where he served as president from 1984-1986. He was one of the founders of the Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund in 1982 and served as a PSDLAF director from 1982-1992. He was also a PTA life member, and served as a director for PSBA Region 14, 1986-1988, was president of Pennsylvania School Boards Association in 1991, and a director for Pennsylvania School Boards Association Insurance Trust from 1999-2012. He was elected in 1971-73 as part of the team to draft the Penn Hills Home Rule Charter. He was a member of Westinghouse SURE (Service Uniting Retired Employees) from 1993 to 2019, and coordinator for the W-SURE Financial Roundtable from 1999 to 2013. He was awarded the Westinghouse Charlie Ruch Service Award in 2013 and wrote an information column for seniors in the Westinghouse SURE bi-monthly newsletter from 1997 to 2019. Additionally, he designed and supervised the construction of his Penn Hills family residence in 1960. Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy Anderson Miller; his three children, Jeffrey, Craig and Drue (Jet Townsend); and his sister, Betty Miller Sabo, of Boyertown.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, at WOLFE MEMORIAL LLC., Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221. Private interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send gifts in Robert's memory to Westinghouse SURE, 641 Braddock Ave., East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, or www.westinghousesure.org.
Published in Penn Hills from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020