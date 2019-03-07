Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bernheisel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert M. Bernheisel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert M. Bernheisel Obituary
Robert M. Bernheisel, 97, of Penn Hills, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. He was the husband of 67 years to the late Mary Elizabeth "Mary Lib"; beloved father of Mark (Cathy) Bernheisel, Nancy E. Bernheisel and John (Nancy Jo) Bernheisel; grandfather of Terry (Nathan) Eldridge, Mandy (Jamie) Weaver, Melody (Ed) Agate, Bethany (Ken) Nemit and Lindsey (Aaron) Barker; great-grandfather of 16; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph and Clyde Bernheisel.
Friends were received Wednesday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road at Universal Road, Penn Hills. A service was held Thursday, Feb. 28, at Penn Hills Alliance Church. Interment was in Restland Memorial Park.
Published in Penn Hills on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now