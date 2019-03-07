|
|
Robert M. Bernheisel, 97, of Penn Hills, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. He was the husband of 67 years to the late Mary Elizabeth "Mary Lib"; beloved father of Mark (Cathy) Bernheisel, Nancy E. Bernheisel and John (Nancy Jo) Bernheisel; grandfather of Terry (Nathan) Eldridge, Mandy (Jamie) Weaver, Melody (Ed) Agate, Bethany (Ken) Nemit and Lindsey (Aaron) Barker; great-grandfather of 16; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph and Clyde Bernheisel.
Friends were received Wednesday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road at Universal Road, Penn Hills. A service was held Thursday, Feb. 28, at Penn Hills Alliance Church. Interment was in Restland Memorial Park.
Published in Penn Hills on Mar. 7, 2019