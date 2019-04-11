Home

Ronald J. Anthony

Ronald J. Anthony Obituary
Ronald J. (Zbierajewski) Anthony, 72, of Penn Hills, died Monday, April 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Albert); father of Tricia (Timothy) Biehl, Lori Anthony and Michael Anthony; grandfather of Chelsea, Jacob, Aidan and Bentley; brother of the late Anthony Zbierajewski and Florence Ussellman; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He retired after 40 years from Bombardier in West Mifflin and was a Navy veteran during Vietnam.
Friends were received Tuesday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a blessing service was held Wednesday, with a luncheon following.
Published in Penn Hills on Apr. 11, 2019
