Ruth F. Anderson, 96, of Penn Hills, peacefully passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Mrs. Anderson is the daughter of Ruth D. (Nevergold) and Sidney H. Hedges, of Pittsburgh. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, William E. Anderson, of Penn Hills, and her daughter, Deborah Jane Anderson Carroll (Michael Carroll), of Taos, N.M. She is survived by her daughters, Carol R. Anderson (Polly Keener), of Hadley, Mass., and Kathy L. Anderson, of Oakmont; grandchildren, Violeta Ruth Garcia-Mendoza Killmeyer (Todd Killmeyer), of Oakmont, and Gunner William Anderson Keener, of Hadley, Mass.; and great-grandchildren, Maya, Joaquin, and Majandra Killmeyer Garcia-Mendoza, of Oakmont. She was also blessed with many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Ruth graduated from Westinghouse High School in 1940, where she was a cheerleader. She then attended a technical school, where she studied comptometer, and with that skill, went to work at J&L Steel, in Pittsburgh, during World War II. Ruth and Bill married in 1945 after Bill's service in the Navy in the South Pacific. They settled in Penn Hills, where she lovingly raised their daughters. Ruth enjoyed social events with Bill as a member of Alcoma Golf Club. They also enjoyed musical theater in Pittsburgh and New York City. Ruth was a lifelong member of Unity United Presbyterian Church, where over the years, she served as deacon, trustee, elder, Sunday school teacher and chairwoman of the Ruth Circle. She also volunteered at Woodwell for decades, and more recently served on the Presbyterian Senior Care foundation board. In her later years, she was aided by loving and dedicated women, which allowed her to remain in her home: Wynter Lyle, Carolyn Dukes, Brittany Wright, Chassity Chronick, Linda Nulph, Linda Anderchak and Debbie Waugaman. Ruth's spirit will live on through the kindness she showed everyone around her.
Friends were received Sunday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a funeral service was held Monday. Entombment was in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Published in Penn Hills on Aug. 1, 2019